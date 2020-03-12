CAPITOL DIGEST: Hinson touts U.S. House District candidacy

Rep. Sandy Salmon, R-Janesville, shared a few “follow-on thoughts” about House File 2504, https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=88&ba=hf2504 which would guide government entities investigating criminal and discriminatory incidents motivated by anti-Semitism.

Opponents of the bill, Salmon said, appeared to desire “unity and getting along,” but the three-hour debate caused division.

“With the spirit of the debate as it was, the pounding the railing, the scolding and separating, you will never achieve your stated goal,” she said. “This religion of ‘wokeness,’ critical theory, identity politics, social justice and political correctness, preaches no forgiveness, only perpetual grudges, no mercy, only retribution and no freedom, only subjugation.”

Rep. Dave Jacoby, D-Coralville, responded with what he called a “point of white privilege.”