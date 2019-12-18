092719kw-columbus-fb-06

Oelwein's Thyron Mathews III tries to take down Columbus' Cannon Butler during Friday's Sailor victory.

Cannon Butler

Defensive end

6-foot-6, 220 pounds

Waterloo Columbus

Butler recorded 19 tackles for loss, including four sacks for the Sailors, who finished 8-2. Offensively, he recorded 16 receptions for 257 yards and two scores playing tight end.

https://wcfcourier.com/sports/high-school/football/prep-football-columbus-eager-to-get-season-started/article_b3f618a9-6aa7-5089-92c5-59c1b815c87d.html

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments