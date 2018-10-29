STEPHEN HASENOUR
WATERLOO --- I would like to express my appreciation to The Courier for running the side-by-side in-depth informative articles on the candidates for governor in the Oct. 22 edition. They presented each of these champions for our state in a very positive light and gave valuable insight into what drives these hard working individuals to want to take on a job that most of us wouldn't want any part of.
I learned so much more from reading this information than from all the expensive television advertisements that keep barraging us with the same limited themes over and over again. Please read these articles and vote for the candidate that best aligns with your beliefs and way of thinking.
