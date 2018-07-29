CANDICE YODER has joined The Veridian Group as operations supervisor for Veridian Fiscal Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Veridian Group. Yoder, a resident of Gilbertville, previously was at UnityPoint Clinic as a senior clinic administrator. She has a degree in applied science from Iowa Central Community College and is pursuing a business administration degree from Upper Iowa University.
