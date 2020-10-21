Can I drink bath water if I boil it first? Your Call the Courier questions answered.

Q. Can you boil used bath water enough to drink it?
A. No. We didn’t find much information about boiling bath water, but did find information for people who like to drink their own bath water. In one interview, Rais Vohra, medical director at California Poison Control System, said the main concern is the soaps and chemicals a bather uses, which could be dangerous, though he doesn’t recall ever receiving a call about bath water poisoning. Boiling wouldn’t get rid of chemicals.
Q. Is it true there is cocaine in Coca-Cola?
A. It’s not true now, but it used to be. From the National Institute on Drug Abuse: “Coca-Cola was invented in 1885 by John Pemberton, a pharmacist from Atlanta, Ga., who concocted the original formula in his backyard. Pemberton’s recipe contained cocaine — in the form of an extract of the coca leaf, which inspired the ‘Coca’ part of the beverage’s name. The ‘Cola’ in the name comes from the kola nut, which contains caffeine, another stimulant. At the time of Coca-Cola’s invention, cocaine was legal and a common ingredient in medicines. It was thought not to be harmful in small doses.” All cocaine was removed from the formula by 1929.
Q. Is it true you can get cancer from talking on a cell phone?
A. No one is 100% sure. The concern has been raised because cell phones emit radiofrequency radiation from their antennas. Results from studies on the topic have been inconsistent. According to the National Institutes of Health, “The weight of the current scientific evidence has not conclusively linked cellphone use with any adverse health problems, but more research is needed.” The American Cancer Society has this advice for those who are concerned: “Use the speaker mode or video chat feature on the phone, or a hands-free device such as a corded or cordless earpiece.”
Q. Why is coffee brown?
A. Raw coffee beans are green, but they turn brown when roasted. So the liquid the beans make is also brown, according to coffee roasters.
Q. How old was Johnny Cash when he died?
A. Cash was 71 when he died in 2003.
Q. What are gold and silver birthdays and anniversaries?
A. A gold anniversary is for 50 years, and a silver anniversary is for 25 years. Likewise, a silver birthday is when you turn 25. But a “golden birthday” usually refers to the year when your birth date matches your age — if your birthday is March 10, for instance, it’s the year when you turn 10. If it’s Oct. 28, it’s the year you turn 28.
Q. Are Larry Wilcox and Erik Estrada, from “CHIPS,” still alive? What are they up to?
A. Both are still alive. Wilcox, 73, raced cars and became a pilot after “CHIPS” and runs a production company in California. Estrada, 71, is still a working actor and has done a series of infomercials.
Q. I am having trouble finding Wallaby’s milk in stores. Where is it available?
A. Try checking Natural Grocers at 5410 University Ave. in Cedar Falls, according to the company website.
Q. How can Kamala Harris ask questions to the Supreme Court justice nominee if she is running for vice president? Isn’t that a conflict of interest?
A. Harris is still a senator and member of the Judiciary Committe and as such is allowed to question nominees.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!