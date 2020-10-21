Can I drink bath water if I boil it first? Your Call the Courier questions answered.

Q. Can you boil used bath water enough to drink it?

A. No. We didn’t find much information about boiling bath water, but did find information for people who like to drink their own bath water. In one interview, Rais Vohra, medical director at California Poison Control System, said the main concern is the soaps and chemicals a bather uses, which could be dangerous, though he doesn’t recall ever receiving a call about bath water poisoning. Boiling wouldn’t get rid of chemicals.

Q. Is it true there is cocaine in Coca-Cola?

A. It’s not true now, but it used to be. From the National Institute on Drug Abuse: “Coca-Cola was invented in 1885 by John Pemberton, a pharmacist from Atlanta, Ga., who concocted the original formula in his backyard. Pemberton’s recipe contained cocaine — in the form of an extract of the coca leaf, which inspired the ‘Coca’ part of the beverage’s name. The ‘Cola’ in the name comes from the kola nut, which contains caffeine, another stimulant. At the time of Coca-Cola’s invention, cocaine was legal and a common ingredient in medicines. It was thought not to be harmful in small doses.” All cocaine was removed from the formula by 1929.

Q. Is it true you can get cancer from talking on a cell phone?