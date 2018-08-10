Waterloo Bucks logo
The Waterloo Bucks will play Duluth at 6:35 p.m. at Riverfront Stadium, 850 Park Road.

Camping Theme Night at the Bucks on Friday, August 10th will be a great family camp out night including a metal canteen giveaway to the first 500 fans arriving early when the gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Families can camp out at the ballpark overnight, and following the game, we will be showing the Great Outdoors on the Bucks LED Video board.

DETAILS:

$12 per person gets you a reserved seat ticket, a meal voucher good for a hot dog, bag of chips, and non-alcoholic beverage, and the opportunity to camp out overnight on the field after the game.

The Bucks will air “The Great Outdoors” (rated PG) on the 474 square-food LED Video Board after the game for those camping over.

Overnight security will be provided. Bring your own tents & sleeping bags. No metal spikes allowed.

