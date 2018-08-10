The Waterloo Bucks will play Duluth at 6:35 p.m. at Riverfront Stadium, 850 Park Road.
Camping Theme Night at the Bucks on Friday, August 10th will be a great family camp out night including a metal canteen giveaway to the first 500 fans arriving early when the gates open at 5:30 p.m.
Families can camp out at the ballpark overnight, and following the game, we will be showing the Great Outdoors on the Bucks LED Video board.
DETAILS:
$12 per person gets you a reserved seat ticket, a meal voucher good for a hot dog, bag of chips, and non-alcoholic beverage, and the opportunity to camp out overnight on the field after the game.
The Bucks will air “The Great Outdoors” (rated PG) on the 474 square-food LED Video Board after the game for those camping over.
Overnight security will be provided. Bring your own tents & sleeping bags. No metal spikes allowed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.