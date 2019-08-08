A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Thursday, August 8, 2019:
BERNIE AT THE BAT: It will be Bernie Sanders vs. the media.
Sanders’ Democratic presidential campaign has planned a softball game at the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville between his campaign staff and media members.
The game, which will be free and open to the public, is scheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 19.
“At a time when members of the media are demonized by the president, we hope to show goodwill and sportsmanship on the Field of Dreams. But be advised, we're playing to win,” Sanders’ campaign manager Faiz Shakir said in a statement, which also noted Shakir is a former Harvard baseball player.
The statement also described Sanders as “a die-hard Brooklyn Dodgers fan and renowned stickball, basketball and track star.”
MAYOR ENDORSES TAYLOR: Boone mayor pro-tem Steven Ray has endorsed 4th District Congressional candidate Jeremy Taylor, according to Taylor’s campaign.
Taylor is one of three Republicans challenging GOP incumbent U.S. Rep. Steve King. The others are state lawmaker Randy Feenstra and former Irwin mayor Bret Richards.
Ray briefly ran for governor in the 2018 Republican primary before dropping out.
“Jeremy's dedication to his nation as a soldier, husband and father, while in-tune with his steadfast Iowa values, will represent the 4th District and all Iowans very well,” Taylor said in a statement issued by the Taylor campaign.
LAWMAKER ENDORSES BOOKER: Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker has won the endorsement of Iowa state lawmaker Monica Kurth, Booker’s campaign announced. Kurth represents Davenport in the Iowa House.
“Cory Booker is not afraid to confront the most difficult problems facing this nation because he does so with love,” Kurth said in a statement issued by the Booker campaign. “At a time of great pain, Cory is the candidate we need to help unite us, heal our nation, and restore a sense of dignity and decency back to America.”
Cory Booker endorsements today, per the campaign:
State Representative Monica Kurth, House District 89, Scott County
Ames City Councilwoman Amber Corrieri, Story County
Toni Backstrom, activist, Polk County
Harold Davis, labor activist, Polk County
Ana Garcia, entrepreneur and latinx community leader, Black Hawk County
John Judge, former Polk County Democrats treasurer, Polk County
Diane Kolmer, activist, Polk County
Cody Leistikow, labor activist, Black Hawk County
Tim Moothart, chairman of the Dubuque Coalition for Nonviolence, Dubuque County
Judy Ryan, activist, Linn County
Roslin Thompson, Knoxville Public Library director, Marion County
