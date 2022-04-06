Call the Courier working file

Q. Are they going to have a public open house for Lowell School? I’m a neighbor and I walk by there and would like to see the inside.

A. Yes, a grand opening celebration is planned March 24 at Lowell Elementary School. The event will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the new building at 1707 Williston St. People can tour the school and a brief formal program will be held at 6:30 p.m.

Q. What's going on with the citizen-initiated audit of the city of Waterloo? Why hasn't the city said anything about it?

A. The audit is being conducted by the state auditor's office; the city has complied with all requests but is not overseeing any of it, said Mayor Quentin Hart. He noted any questions about the status of the citizens' audit should be directed to the auditor's office.

