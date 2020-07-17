Call the Courier July 17, 2020

Q. Does the city of Waterloo still have an HR director?

A. Yes. Lance Dunn is the human resources director for the city of Waterloo.

Q. How much money has the city of Waterloo invested in the industrial park between Newell Street and Martin Luther King Drive?

A. The most recent tax-increment financing report indicates the city has spent $17.85 million through fiscal year 2019 in the Northeast Industrial Park since in was created 25 years ago.

Q. How much has the city of Waterloo spent on the consulting firm on Ridgeway Avenue? Also when do they plan to move forward on the plan?

A. MSA Professional Services was retained in March 2019 on a contract not to exceed $94,623. The firm continues to work on the project and presented recommendations to the City Council in June. It is now up to the council to determine how it wishes to proceed with any improvements.

Q. Does the city of Cedar Falls have a person who inspects homes, especially those who have hoarders in them, like the two houses on 13th Street that are completely full of everything?

A. Code enforcement typically pertains to the outside of the property and the land use, said city spokeswoman Amanda Huisman. Hoarding is a tricky issue to address since it is often inside. The city can’t inspect the interior of a home without a warrant, which requires evidence of a serious safety issue. The best way to work through a hoarding issue is having a family member involved, noted Huisman. This will lead to a faster outcome, helps the person retain dignity and aids the city in dealing with health and safety issues that could be present. To discuss options or concerns on a specific property, contact the code enforcement officer at (319) 268-5186.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0