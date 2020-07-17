Call the Courier July 17, 2020

Q. There is an usual amount of wasps at the Byrnes Park swimming pool. Can’t they do anything about it?
A. The wasps are being sprayed and should no longer be a problem in the pool area, said Leisure Services Director Paul Huting.
Q: I attended the Waterloo Bucks game last weekend and was surprised how many people weren’t following the seating rules. I had to leave because no one cared to follow social distancing. What number can I call to report this so I can go to future games?
A: Call Bucks General Manager Dan Corbin at 232-0500, ext. 2.
Q. Can a person get the COVID virus from a dead body?
A. It’s possible, it seems, but unlikely. According to an April ABC News report: “Scientists in Thailand have reported the first known case of COVID-19 infection from a dead person. The deceased was a forensic medical professional. Forensic pathologists, also known as medical examiners, evaluate dead bodies for a living, making it highly likely — and sad — that this person became infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 from a dead person, the Thai scientists concluded. … Although it’s possible to contract COVID-19 from the dead, experts say that precautions already in place will protect medical examiners and health care personnel from harm. Family members should not touch the body of a loved one who dies at home of suspected COVID-19 infection.”
Q. Does the city of Waterloo still have an HR director?
A. Yes. Lance Dunn is the human resources director for the city of Waterloo.
Q. How much money has the city of Waterloo invested in the industrial park between Newell Street and Martin Luther King Drive?
A. The most recent tax-increment financing report indicates the city has spent $17.85 million through fiscal year 2019 in the Northeast Industrial Park since in was created 25 years ago.
Q. How much has the city of Waterloo spent on the consulting firm on Ridgeway Avenue? Also when do they plan to move forward on the plan?
A. MSA Professional Services was retained in March 2019 on a contract not to exceed $94,623. The firm continues to work on the project and presented recommendations to the City Council in June. It is now up to the council to determine how it wishes to proceed with any improvements.
Q. Does the city of Cedar Falls have a person who inspects homes, especially those who have hoarders in them, like the two houses on 13th Street that are completely full of everything?
A. Code enforcement typically pertains to the outside of the property and the land use, said city spokeswoman Amanda Huisman. Hoarding is a tricky issue to address since it is often inside. The city can’t inspect the interior of a home without a warrant, which requires evidence of a serious safety issue. The best way to work through a hoarding issue is having a family member involved, noted Huisman. This will lead to a faster outcome, helps the person retain dignity and aids the city in dealing with health and safety issues that could be present. To discuss options or concerns on a specific property, contact the code enforcement officer at (319) 268-5186.
