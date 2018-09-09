CAITLYNN VAN DYKE has joined PDCM Insurance as an administrative coordinator in the commercial lines division. She has two years of administrative experience, and she received her bachelor’s degree in marketing and management from the University of Northern Iowa in 2016.
