It was time to take the plunge and build a family room addition. Since the family loves escaping to cabin retreats, they decided to incorporate the rustic charm and coziness of a cabin in their urban home.
“We thought it would be a good experience for later when we find land to build a big cabin,” says the homeowner. “We wanted to bring that feeling into our home now.”
They turned to Magee Construction to make their dream come true. “They are very good at what they do, and easy to work with, patient and willing to talk us through what we wanted,” she says.
“It’s become our gathering room where we hang out and entertain.”
The addition includes the 375-square-foot family room and a 375-square foot basement directly beneath it.
The family room has a vaulted ceiling anchored by a large wood-burning fireplace. The surround is stacked Bucks County Southern Ledgestone paired with a raw-edged “Honed Riverbluff” hearthstone. The cedar mantel from an 1800’s Tennessee schoolhouse and corbels were purchased by the owners at a salvage shop in Cookeville, Tenn., while on a trip to Nashville.
They also brought home a red oak slab to cut down — leaving a raw edge — to build a coffee table. Small windows and built-ins flank either side of the fireplace. Overhead, chunky wood ceiling beams were salvaged from a torn-down Iowa barn.
Planks of Alexandria white oak floor in “Saracen” are a good companion for the terra-cotta wall paint, “Cowboy Hat” from Pittsburgh Paints. The same color is used in the kitchen and living room to tie the spaces together.
The couple love wine, and in fact, exchanged their wedding vows at a vineyard. One of their favorite new furniture pieces is the custom-built wine hutch that stands at the “entrance” to the addition. It was constructed by Jeremy Buhr at The Refinery in Waverly.
Magee Construction knocked down a wall to open the view from the kitchen into the addition. The kitchen penisula was lengthened and its base finished to match the rest of the stained maple cabinetry. A substantial, rough-hewn column is the only sign where old joins new.
The homeowner loves the new Karan quartz under-mounted sink in a color called “Concrete.” Granite is “Blanco Gabriella” from Senso.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.