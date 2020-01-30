Buxton exhibit marks Black History Month

It will be at the second floor of the library from Saturday through Feb. 14.

Buxton was an early 20th century coal-mining town once referred to as “the black man’s utopia in Iowa” and was one of the few communities in Iowa’s history with a majority African American population.There also will be Black History Month-themed story times from 10:30 to 11 a.m. most Saturdays this month in the Youth Department for a children of all ages and their caregivers.