Buxton exhibit marks Black History Month

WATERLOO – The Waterloo Public Library will host “No Roads Lead to Buxton,” traveling exhibit on loan from the African American Museum of Iowa, during Black History Month.
It will be at the second floor of the library from Saturday through Feb. 14.
Buxton was an early 20th century coal-mining town once referred to as “the black man’s utopia in Iowa” and was one of the few communities in Iowa’s history with a majority African American population.There also will be Black History Month-themed story times from 10:30 to 11 a.m. most Saturdays this month in the Youth Department for a children of all ages and their caregivers.