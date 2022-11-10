 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wall Street soars to biggest gain in more than two years after inflation eases in October

Consumer prices in October rose 7.7% from a year ago, the lowest annual gain since January 2022. That's below analyst expectations of 7.9%.

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street blasted off Thursday to soar to its best day in more than two years as exhilaration swept through markets after a report showed inflation in the United States eased last month by even more than expected.

The S&P 500 surged 5.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average leaped 1,200 points and the Nasdaq composite packed what could be a year’s worth of gains into one day by roaring 7.4% higher.

Prices jumped for everything from metals to European stocks as investors took the data as a sign that the worst of high inflation may finally be behind us, though analysts cautioned it’s still premature to declare victory. Even bitcoin rose to claw back some of its steep plunge from prior days caused by the crypto industry's latest crisis of confidence.

Some of the most dramatic action was in the bond market, where Treasury yields tumbled sharply as investors pared bets for how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be in hiking interest rates to get inflation under control. Such hikes have been the main reason for Wall Street's struggles this year and are threatening a recession.

