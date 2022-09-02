US hiring slowed in August as employers add 315,000 jobs

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers slowed their hiring in August in the face of rising interest rates, high inflation and sluggish consumer spending, all of which have weakened the outlook for the economy.
The government reported Friday that the economy added 315,000 jobs last month, down from 526,000 in July and below the average gain of the previous three months. The unemployment rate rose to 3.7%, from a half-century low of 3.5% in July, as more Americans came off the sidelines to look for jobs and didn't find work immediately.
The smaller August gain will likely be welcomed by the Federal Reserve. The Fed is rapidly raising interest rates to try to cool hiring and wage growth, which have been consistently strong. Businesses typically pass the cost of higher wages on to their customers through higher prices, thereby fueling inflation.
Photo Credit: Olena Yakobchuk / Shutterstock
The U.S. labor market has been a strong one for workers for much of the two years since the COVID-19 pandemic began. After the pandemic shut down large parts of the economy and put millions out of work, employment has recovered quickly, and the
unemployment rate sat at 3.6% as of June 2022. But workers have also been able to be more selective about their job opportunities. Workers across the income scale have sent quit rates to historic highs in what’s been coined the “Great Resignation,” seeking out jobs with better pay, working conditions, or alignment with their lifestyles or professional goals.
Despite the pandemic’s economic disruptions and the looming
prospect of a recession, many workers today have excellent opportunities to earn more or advance their careers. And some fields offer even greater opportunity than others thanks to economic, demographic, and technological trends that predate the pandemic. From globalization to the aging of the population to the rise of the internet, major forces have reshaped the economy and created new professions and even new industries in a matter of years.
Among major occupational categories, healthcare support professions have seen the most significant growth over the last decade. These professions have seen a 67% increase in employment since 2011, powered in no small part by the aging and increased healthcare needs of the Baby Boomer generation. Other standout high-growth categories include business and financial operations, transportation and material moving, and management, each of which have had growth greater than 40% over the last decade during the economy’s steady recovery from the Great Recession. And computer and mathematical occupations have experienced an impressive 36.6% growth as technology, data, and analytics become ever more essential to how businesses function.
Healthcare support occupations grew by nearly 70 percent over the past 10 years
The economy’s fastest-growing occupational categories share another important characteristic: many of them pay well. Over the last decade, occupations in the lowest quintile for median annual wages experienced -2.6% growth, while occupations in the middle quintile saw employment growth of 11.6%. But the highest-earning occupations saw a 28.8% percentage change in employment between 2011 and 2021. These statistics highlight both increased opportunity in well-compensated professions and a lack of employment opportunities in lower-paying jobs.
Higher paying occupations have seen the largest change in employment over the past decade
Employment growth has also been unevenly distributed by geography. The Mountain West has seen the greatest growth over the last decade. Utah leads the nation with 33.3% employment growth since 2011, followed by neighboring Idaho, Arizona, and Colorado, who each registered growth above 20%. Sun Belt states have also fared well, with Florida, Texas, California, and South Carolina among the fastest-growing states for employment. Conversely, eight states saw a decrease in the total number employed during this same time period.
Utah and Idaho have experienced the most employment growth over the past decade
While employment growth overall has been strong in many fields, some specific occupations are clear standouts for the rate of growth they experienced between 2011 and 2021. Some professions more than doubled the total number of people employed, in jobs as diverse as airfield operations specialists, manicurists and pedicurists, and financial examiners. And in one case—mathematical science occupations—total employment more than tripled, with an impressive 215.1% growth over the last ten years.
The data used in this analysis is from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. To determine the jobs with the largest growth over the last decade, researchers at
Filterbuy calculated the percentage change in employment between 2011 and 2021. In the event of a tie, the job with the greater total change in employment over the same time period was ranked higher. All measures of employment were considered at the national level, and only careers with full employment data were considered in this analysis.
Here are the jobs with the largest growth over the last decade.
15. Multiple Machine Tool Setters, Operators, & Tenders, Metal & Plastic
Photo Credit: Pixel B / Shutterstock
Percentage change in employment (2011–2021): +74.5% Total change in employment (2011–2021): +57,590 Total employment (2021): 134,880 Median annual wage (2021): $37,630 Percentage change in median annual wage (2011–2021): +13.3%
14. Social Sciences Teachers, Postsecondary
Photo Credit: dotshock / Shutterstock
Percentage change in employment (2011–2021): +74.9% Total change in employment (2011–2021): +6,910 Total employment (2021): 16,140 Median annual wage (2021): $77,500 Percentage change in median annual wage (2011–2021): +8.2%
13. Epidemiologists
Photo Credit: anyaivanova / Shutterstock
Percentage change in employment (2011–2021): +77.4% Total change in employment (2011–2021): +3,570 Total employment (2021): 8,180 Median annual wage (2021): $78,830 Percentage change in median annual wage (2011–2021): +22.7%
12. Education Administrators
Photo Credit: fizkes / Shutterstock
Percentage change in employment (2011–2021): +77.9% Total change in employment (2011–2021): +21,880 Total employment (2021): 49,970 Median annual wage (2021): $90,560 Percentage change in median annual wage (2011–2021): +18.0%
11. Forest Fire Inspectors & Prevention Specialists
Photo Credit: Kaspars Grinvalds / Shutterstock
Percentage change in employment (2011–2021): +81.0% Total change in employment (2011–2021): +1,240 Total employment (2021): 2,770 Median annual wage (2021): $42,600 Percentage change in median annual wage (2011–2021): +26.5%
10. Floor Layers, Except Carpet, Wood, & Hard Tiles
Photo Credit: ESB Professional / Shutterstock
Percentage change in employment (2011–2021): +89.4% Total change in employment (2011–2021): +8,640 Total employment (2021): 18,300 Median annual wage (2021): $48,060 Percentage change in median annual wage (2011–2021): +35.9%
9. Food Preparation and Serving Related Workers
Photo Credit: wavebreakmedia / Shutterstock
Percentage change in employment (2011–2021): +99.5% Total change in employment (2011–2021): +41,510 Total employment (2021): 83,240 Median annual wage (2021): $29,120 Percentage change in median annual wage (2011–2021): +47.4%
8. Human Resources Managers
Photo Credit: fizkes / Shutterstock
Percentage change in employment (2011–2021): +103.7% Total change in employment (2011–2021): +84,780 Total employment (2021): 166,530 Median annual wage (2021): $126,230 Percentage change in median annual wage (2011–2021): +27.3%
7. Airfield Operations Specialists
Photo Credit: Olena Yakobchuk / Shutterstock
Percentage change in employment (2011–2021): +108.1% Total change in employment (2011–2021): +6,550 Total employment (2021): 12,610 Median annual wage (2021): $47,880 Percentage change in median annual wage (2011–2021): +1.5%
6. Manicurists & Pedicurists
Photo Credit: Anna Demianenko / Shutterstock
Percentage change in employment (2011–2021): +114.2% Total change in employment (2011–2021): +64,270 Total employment (2021): 120,540 Median annual wage (2021): $29,210 Percentage change in median annual wage (2011–2021): +50.3%
5. Financial Examiners
Photo Credit: wutzkohphoto / Shutterstock
Percentage change in employment (2011–2021): +116.6% Total change in employment (2011–2021): +32,700 Total employment (2021): 60,750 Median annual wage (2021): $81,410 Percentage change in median annual wage (2011–2021): +8.2%
4. Chemical Equipment Operators & Tenders
Photo Credit: SeventyFour / Shutterstock
Percentage change in employment (2011–2021): +116.6% Total change in employment (2011–2021): +57,150 Total employment (2021): 106,170 Median annual wage (2021): $48,090 Percentage change in median annual wage (2011–2021): +5.6%
3. Market Research Analysts & Marketing Specialists
Photo Credit: David Gyung / Shutterstock
Percentage change in employment (2011–2021): +128.6% Total change in employment (2011–2021): +409,350 Total employment (2021): 727,540 Median annual wage (2021): $63,920 Percentage change in median annual wage (2011–2021): +6.1%
2. Merchandise Displayers & Window Trimmers
Photo Credit: fiphoto / Shutterstock
Percentage change in employment (2011–2021): +137.5% Total change in employment (2011–2021): +92,500 Total employment (2021): 159,790 Median annual wage (2021): $32,060 Percentage change in median annual wage (2011–2021): +22.4%
1. Mathematical Science Occupations
Photo Credit: MIND AND I / Shutterstock
Percentage change in employment (2011–2021): +215.1% Total change in employment (2011–2021): +2,710 Total employment (2021): 3,970 Median annual wage (2021): $62,460 Percentage change in median annual wage (2011–2021): +11.4%
