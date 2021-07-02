US adds a solid 850,000 jobs as economy extends its gains

In June, the proportion of Americans who either have a job or are looking for one — a figure called labor force participation — was unchanged and remains well below where it was before the pandemic. For the economy to fully regain its health, that figure would need to grow in the coming months.

But the flat reading on labor force participation reflected mainly a decline in the proportion of teenagers who are either working or job hunting. By contrast, Americans ages 20 and over were more likely to either have jobs or to look for them last month.

A temporary $300-a-week federal unemployment benefit, on top of regular state jobless aid, may be enabling some people to be more selective in looking for and taking jobs. Roughly half the states plan to stop paying the supplement by the end of July in what proponents say is an effort to nudge more of the unemployed to seek work. On Thursday, the government said the number of people who applied for jobless aid last week fell to 364,000, the lowest level since the pandemic began.

There are also signs that people are re-evaluating their work and personal lives and aren’t necessarily interested in returning to their old jobs, particularly those that offer modest wages. The proportion of Americans who quit their jobs in April reached its highest level in more than 20 years.