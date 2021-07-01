Trump Org, CFO plead not guilty to tax indictment

NEW YORK (AP) — The Trump Organization and its longtime finance chief each pleaded not guilty Thursday to tax crime charges arising from a two-year investigation into former president Donald Trump's company.

It is the first criminal case New York authorities' probe has yielded. According to the indictment filed Wednesday and unveiled Thursday, from 2005 through this year Weisselberg and the company cheated the state and city out of taxes by conspiring to pay senior executives off the books.

Prosecutor Carey Dunne described a 15-year scheme “orchestrated by the most senior executives,” including CFO Allen Weisselberg, that was “sweeping and audacious.”

Trump himself was not charged at this stage of the investigation, jointly pursued by Vance and New York Attorney General Letitia James, both Democrats, and Dunne asserted politics played no role in the decision to bring charges.

“Politics has no role in the jury chamber and I can assure you it had no role here," Dunne said.

Weisselberg, 73, was photographed walking into a building that houses both the criminal courts and the Manhattan district attorney’s office around 6:20 a.m. Thursday. He was led into court in the afternoon with his hands cuffed behind his back.