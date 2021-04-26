The Latest: WHO sending help to India as virus surges

The Thai capital has seen a rapid rise in infections since early April. On Monday, health authorities announced 2,048 new cases and eight deaths, bringing the totals to 57,508 cases and 148 deaths.

The latest measure aimed at curbing the spread of the virus is a fine of up to 20,000 baht ($636) for failing to wearing face masks in indoor and outdoor areas in 48 provinces including Bangkok.

Starting Monday, 31 types of venues in the capital, including cinemas, parks and gyms, were closed for two weeks, and gatherings of more than 20 people are banned. Shopping malls and department stores can open for limited hours.

Thailand also has banned the entry of visitors from India, with the exception of its own citizens. The ban takes effect May 1.

———

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden says the U.S is determined to help India as it grapples with a surge in coronavirus cases.

In a tweet Sunday, Biden said, “Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need.”