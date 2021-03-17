The Latest: US pushes for more access to COVID-19 therapy

“This past year has been extremely stressful for everyone,” Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. “There is some light at the end of the tunnel because of the various vaccines. State and local governments have been doing their level best to get vaccines to as many people as possible. This case should send a loud and clear message that this conduct is criminal and will be taken seriously.”

———

HARARE, Zimbabwe — Zimbabwe has received 400,000 doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, half of which were donated by China and the other half purchased, according to President Emmerson Mnangagwa who went to the Harare international airport when the consignment arrived.

The Zimbabwean plane that brought the vaccines also carried 100,000 doses Sinopharm doses destined for nearby Namibia, the president said Tuesday.

Zimbabwe now has 600,000 Sinopharm doses and plans to purchase an additional 1.8 million doses. It is expecting that soon it will get 75,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine donated by India and 200,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine donated by Russia, according to the ministry of information.

Those deliveries will leave Zimbabwe far short of the doses needed to reach its goal of vaccinating 10 million people, representing about 60% of the population.