The Latest: Tennessee probe finds wasted vaccines

Funding provided through the Hospitality Industry Relief Emergency Fund has been converted from bridge loans to grants, the governor said. The program was originally envisioned as a working capital loan program. Businesses that have made repayments will be reimbursed.

The fund was established last year to provide immediate help to Kansas hospitality businesses faced with revenue losses due to COVID-19. In total, $5 million went to 344 businesses statewide, according the governor’s office.

———

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut economic development officials say thousands of new residents have come to the state during the coronavirus pandemic with workers in New York, Boston and elsewhere look to relocate as they work from home. The state Department of Economic and Community Development says more than 16,500 new residents moved into the state in 2020. That compares to a loss of 7,520 residents from Connecticut in 2019.

“People are rediscovering the Connecticut lifestyle a little bit and knowing what it means to have a little bit of extra space, maybe a little bit of a backyard,” Gov. Ned Lamont said. “If you think this may not be the last time we ever have to quarantine, Connecticut’s not a bad place to be.”