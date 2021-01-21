The Latest: South Korea has lowest case count in 2 months

PARIS — France will require people wear higher quality face masks in public, a measure likely to render many home-made cloth masks obsolete.

Government officials say the new rule will be published Friday to help slow the spread of a possibly more contagious variant of the coronavirus.

The rule will require face masks worn in public approach the standard of surgical masks in their ability to filter out most tiny particles.

Officials say most washable masks sold in French stores already meet the required standard. However, lower-quality homemade cloth masks are unlikely to make the grade.

———

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentine President Alberto Fernández was given the Russian Sputnik V vaccine for the coronavirus after local health authorities recommended its use for those 60 and older.

The 64-year-old president was given a shot by a nurse at the Hospital Posadas in Buenos Aires, the capital. Fernández assured Argentines that the vaccine, which has been distributed to the public since Dec. 29, is safe.

Argentine officials on Wednesday expanded their recommendation to cover vaccinating those 60 and older after receiving data from Russia indicating it was safe and effective for that group. Fernández will get a second dose after 21 days.

