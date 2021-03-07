The Latest: Michigan makes homeless people vaccine-eligible

Over 22,000 people in Belgium have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic struck.

NOUMEA, New Caledonia — Local authorities ordered New Caledonia, a French archipelago in the South Pacific, to be placed under lockdown for at least two weeks to try to prevent the virus from spreading.

The decision comes after nine new infections were confirmed on Sunday. The president of the Caledonian government, Thierry Santa, said “there’s a very strong risk that the virus starts circulating” on the archipelago.

Beginning Monday, a ban all nonessential activities will apply and all schools and universities will be closed.

The territory of 270,000 people went under a one-month lockdown at the beginning of the pandemic, which successfully prevented the virus from spreading. Since then, restrictions had been lifted.

New Caledonia has kept its borders almost completely closed, suspending nearly all flights with only few exceptions and imposing a mandatory 14-day quarantine and testing for travelers.

