The Latest: Germany defends AstraZeneca vaccine suspension

Those added on Wednesday include grocery store workers, transit workers and first responders.

KOMO-TV reported that the Washington State Department of Health estimates 740,000 more residents will now be eligible for shots, raising concerns for people who were already eligible but have not yet been be inoculated.

Officials said this week that the state was allotted about 300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses or about 11,000 doses for a county like Snohomish County.

About 2.5 million doses have been administered in the state, with 1.3 million people receiving the first shot and 250,000 fully vaccinated.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Norway has seen a spike in cases, prompting Norwegian Health Minister Bent Hoeie to say that “we are now setting a record that no one wants to set.”

“In the last 24 hours, we have seen 1,156 new cases in Norway,” Bent Hoeie said, adding that official figures show that there have been 5,337 new cases since last week. “This is the highest number we have had since the beginning of the pandemic.

The capital city of Oslo and surrounding region “represent 80% of all (new) cases in Norway,” said Bjoern Guldvog, head of the Norwegian Directorate of Health.