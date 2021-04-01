The Latest: FDA authorizes 2 changes to Moderna’s vaccine

The 56-year-old governor signed up for the vaccine online and was notified this week that he was eligible for an appointment.

Douglas County on Thursday started offering vaccinations to residents who are at least 45 years old. Other parts of the state have moved to younger age groups. On Monday, the state will allow public health districts to vaccinate anyone who is at least 16 years old if they have an adequate supply of doses and appointments.

Residents can get appointments through the federal retail pharmacy program, which is making shots available through online sign-ups at Hy-Vee, Walmart and other local pharmacies in Nebraska.

BEIRUT — Sunni Islam’s top religious leader in Lebanon says getting a coronavirus vaccine or test won’t break a Muslim’s fast during the upcoming holy month of Ramadan.

Sheikh Abdul-Latif al-Derian says the vaccine is intramuscular and won’t spoil the fast.

Ramadan, where able-bodied and observant Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset, is expected to begin in two weeks. It is celebrated by all Muslim countries, whether Sunni or Shiite.

