The Latest: Cruise lines cheer CDC tweaks to trip rules

“The hardest part is ahead of us,” Wen says. “I’m very concerned that we are not going to come anywhere close to reaching herd immunity in 2021.”

Dr. Wen believes the combination of better weather and falling case counts will make it harder to reach people who have not yet been vaccinated this summer.

“Those people who are on the fence about getting a vaccine may have less reason to get one now because they don’t see coronavirus as an existential crisis anymore,” says the visiting professor of health policy at George Washington University in a phone interview with the Associated Press.

Wen is concerned that could lead to a resurgence in cases this fall and winter as weather forces people back indoors and new variants of the disease become more prevalent. She says to reach the unvaccinated, the U.S. needs to make vaccines available in more places -- doctor’s offices, workplaces, schools and churches.

NEW YORK — U.S. health officials have concluded that anxiety – and not a problem with the coronavirus vaccine — caused fainting, dizziness and other short-term reactions in dozens of people this month.