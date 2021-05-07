The Latest: Bar owner arrested for fake vaccination cards

The “marathon” is held at the capital’s Palace Hall, and the National Library, and it will host a series of live musical performances, including one by prominent violinist Alexandru Tomescu on Sunday. Other vaccination marathons have been organized in cities across the country.

On Saturday, all vaccination centers will be appointment-free for everyone after 2 p.m. So far, Romana has administered more than 5.6 million vaccine doses.

GENEVA — The World Health Organization has given its authorization for emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by China’s Sinopharm.

The decision by a WHO technical advisory group opens the possibility that the Sinopharm vaccine could be included into the U.N.-backed COVAX program in coming weeks or months and distributed through UNICEF and WHO’s regional office for the Americas.

Sinopharm has publicly released little data, aside from efficacy numbers for its two vaccine shots, one developed by its Beijing Institute of Biological Products and the other by the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products. The Beijing shot is one that was considered by WHO for an emergency use listing.