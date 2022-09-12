Why wireless carriers are giving out free iPhone 14s — and how to get one

The unveiling of the latest iPhone 14 lineup last week has already spurred a flurry of new promotions from wireless giants including AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon.
All three of the major US carriers have announced deals that allow qualifying customers to get the latest Apple smartphone for free, under certain conditions, which often include trading-in an older iPhone model. AT&T and T-Mobile, for example, are both offering up to $1,000 credits, after trade-ins, for buying the iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro. Verizon is offering up to an $800 credit after a trade-in for the iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro, per some of the offers rounded up and touted by Apple.
While Apple managed to keep the base price for the latest iPhone the same as it was for the previous generation, the iPhone 14 still starts at a hefty $799, and $899 for the 14 Plus model. Meanwhile, the higher-end 14 Pro model starts at $999 and the 14 Pro Max at $1,099. At a time when inflation is pinching consumers from all sides, deals from carriers can help make the latest iPhone more affordable.
Wireless carriers that have built extensive 5G infrastructure may also be offering these steep discounts as they seek customers to upgrade to 5G-enabled devices, according to Tom Forte, senior research analyst at D.A. Davidson. "They've invested billions of dollars in their own 5G networks and they're trying to get a return on their investments," Forte told CNN Business.
The iPhone has been capable of using 5G networks since the iPhone 12, released in 2020.
"The other reason, though, I think they're able to do it is that the iPhones historically hold their values well," he added, noting that many of the offers include trading-in an older iPhone model to qualify for the discounts or freebies of the latest devices. Many of these carriers then sell pre-owned and refurbished iPhones.
The latest iPhone 14 lineup, in the United States at least, has also ditched the SIM card tray and gone entirely eSIM. By doing this, Apple is "essentially making it easier for consumers to switch services," Forte said. "That might be another reason that the carriers are being more aggressive, or at least as aggressive as they've been since the 12, to get consumers to sign up."
Still, it's important to read the fine print, as these deals often come in the form of contracts, a practice that's been common since cellphones became ubiquitous. Forte noted that if you were to take advantage of some of these iPhone 14 promotions but then try to cancel the service after a month or two, you will likely be responsible for "a lot more than the purchase price" of the new phone.
Apple and carriers may also be capitalizing on the rise in popularity of buy-now-pay-later plans among consumers in recent years, according to Julie Ask, vice president and principal analyst at Forrester. So more people seeking options to pay for a new iPhone over time might be especially drawn to carrier deals that end up including discounts on the device and cell plans, even if they carry a longer commitment.
"There's been a bit of an uptick in consumers' willingness and interest to pay over time," she told CNN Business. Still, she said carriers are often looking to "lock people in for at least a couple years, so that's the fine print I would be looking for."
The tech we couldn't live without in 2021
Lenovo smart clock
Lenovo Smart Clock ($29) is a cheap, basic alarm clock that allows me to leave my phone in the other room before bed and not check it right when I wake up. I was worried at first that it wouldn't go off and I'd be late for work, but it has always worked. And it's been great to create that distance from my phone. Whenever I need to really focus on a writing task without distractions, I also throw on Freedom, a free website blocker, for a set time period. It's been a huge help and prevents me from checking social media and other websites that tend to suck up my time. — Nathaniel Meyersohn, retail reporter
Philips Smart Hue light bulbs
The thought of having your light bulbs connect to your WiFi, at first, seemed completely useless to me. But I've become a huge fan of Philips Hue smart light bulbs (starter kits start at $59) and controlling my apartment's lighting with just my phone. It makes moving through the apartment a lot easier, even if it makes me a bit lazier. — John General, video producer
Peloton bike
I used to bike daily, but with two little kids, it's nearly impossible to find time to go out on a ride. This year I dedicated myself to getting back on the bike, at least indoors. In May, I bought a Peloton ($1495, plus $39 monthly for classes), and it has truly been life-altering. I've been using it most days every week for a quick workout, and my husband — who was initially skeptical of the purchase — has also become a devotee. Eight months later, we're in noticeably better shape and really glad to be back in a healthier routine. — Rachel Metz, senior tech writer
GoPro camera
I stole my dad's old GoPro Hero 5 Session ($699)that he wasn't using, and it's been a great gadget to have during Year 2 of the pandemic. I largely swapped bars and restaurants for outdoorsy California activities because of business closures and safety concerns. That's made for some good Rishi's-eye-view movies of fun backpacking, camping and kayaking trips. GoPro has newer models on its website, too, but I've loved this version. — Rishi Iyengar, tech writer
Apple AirTags
As someone who chronically loses their keys in between couch cushions, I'm glad to have a button that can tell me my item is exactly three feet northwest from my current location. Apple's AirTags ($29 each) can be fastened to keys, cars, bookbags, remotes and other things you might want to track down. Its precision finding feature has saved me so much time and many headaches. — Jennifer Korn, writer
B The Method
During yet another year of working from home when my movement consisted of walking from my couch to my desk and back again, Lia Bartha's pilates app, B the Method, has been a huge boost to my mental and physical health. The range of class formats and times makes it easy to take a 15-minute midday cardio break from work or to wind down at the end of the day with an hour of slower, more meditative movement. An annual subscription costs $159.99 (or $17.99 per month), and the app has totally made me appreciate exercising from home. — Clare Duffy, tech writer
Common Sense Media app reviews
For many families, mine included, handing over a tablet to little fingers to get through the days inside has become a necessity. But I felt much better about how my son spent his screen time this year thanks to Common Sense Media's apps reviews. The organization researches, rates and reviews apps, TV shows and books, weighing in on what's age appropriate and the best options for growing minds. I swapped a handful of apps for ones that encourage imagination play, problem solving and building — apps he loves and actually learns from. — Samantha Kelly, senior tech editor
Whirlpool side-by-side fridge
Some people mark the pandemic by lockdown periods. I mark it by refrigeration equipment. In year one, we panic bought a large chest freezer and shoved it in the corner of our small galley kitchen to stockpile all the food we couldn't fit in our lousy 20-year-old fridge. Then, in a burst of post-vaxx optimism, we ditched the freezer — only to have our busted old fridge break. A bleak period of heightened mini-fridge scarcity followed before we somehow scored a Whirlpool side-by-side refrigerator ($1700) during the supply chain crunch. Whirlpool: Enough space to support the good times and the bad, side-by-side. — Seth Fiegerman, tech editor
Google Nest Hub
Putting a screen on a smart speaker makes it so much smarter. The Nest Hub (on sale for $59) is primarily a digital photo frame that intelligently displays photos from recent events and anniversaries but it also syncs with Google Photos and is easy to manage. It also works with Google's video calling app, Duo, and if you put it on a bedside table, it's an unobtrusive smartphone replacement if you're trying to kick your phone addiction without missing an alarm. — David Goldman, managing editor