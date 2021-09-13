What to expect at Apple's iPhone 13 event

"Apple clearly doesn't have to do much," said David McQueen, a director at market research firm ABI Research. "Despite the relatively high price points, consumers will still buy and upgrade to Apple products, partly because of brand strength and the quality of the products, and partly because they have already invested heavily in the Apple ecosystem."

Here's what to expect from Apple's big event, which kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on its website.

No more 'notch'

There may be at least one notable tweak to the phone's design: Apple could finally do away with the "notch" at the top of its display, which holds its TrueDepth camera, speakers, microphone and other sensors, to give a less obstructed view of the touchscreen.

When Apple debuted the iPhone X in 2017, it made headlines for removing the Home button and including smaller bezels around the frame to free up screen space. But there was that unattractive notch near the top. Now Apple may remove it all together, possibly repositioning the components to the bezels.

The device could also get an always-on display and an under-display Touch ID.

Diagonal cameras, more storage and bigger, better batteries