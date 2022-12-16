MJBizCon 2022 highlights booming business, innovation in cannabis industry | Here Weed Go! podcast

It wasn't long ago that marijuana and other cannabis products were illegal and relegated to the black market. After years of decriminalization and legalization efforts, the cannabis industry is thriving legally in many parts of the United States as well as around the world.

Eddie Celaya, host of the Here Weed Go! podcast and a reporter for the Arizona Daily Star in Tucson, Arizona, recently attended MJBizCon 2022, a conference and exposition in Las Vegas dedicated to the growing industry. He recorded several interviews with innovators and newsmakers, and seven podcast episodes are presented below.

(Note: Tap here for a complete playlist of episodes or if the players below fail to load.)

It's Weedmaps

For the uninitiated, Weedmaps connects adult use and medical marijuana consumers with dispensary locations, doctors' offices, brands and delivery services. Consumers can also place online orders to partnered dispensaries or delivery services using the Weedmaps website.

Into the Cannaverse

Matt Morgan is focused on spreading the gospel of the Cannaverse — home to Cannaland, a potential meta-marketplace gamechanger on the blockchain for all things cannabis. Morgan explains the idea and concept behind Cannaland, how it would work on a practical level for consumers and businesses alike and where he believes the industry as a whole is heading.

It's Cannabis Hotels

Chris Chiari is owner of The Patterson Inn and the founder and owner of The 420 Hotels, a budding hotel chain amongst the nation’s first where, according to the company’s website, guests will be able to consume cannabis onsite in legally licensed lounges.

It's in Germany

Anna-Sophia and Niklas Kouparanis, the co-founders of Germany’s largest cannabis company, Bloomwell, discuss Germany's evolving cannabis laws.

It's Small Business

Weiwei “Vivian” Fellman lives in Fargo, North Dakota, and is founder and Chief Visonary Officer for Kota Botanics, a line of Hemp CBD products. Monica Werkheiser is a former pharmacy manager who also managed a line of medical cannabis dispensaries in Pennsylvania before being awarded a recreational license in New Jersey, where she is readying here shop, Canna Remedies. Both women joined the podcast to discuss running their small businesses.

It's 'Highsman' with Ricky Williams

Former NFL running back Ricky Williams, winner of the 1998 Heisman Trophy, is now co-owner and the face of his own budding cannabis brand — Highsman (wink, wink).

It's Vegas, baby!

Layke Martin, executive director of the Nevada Dispensary Association, talks about license structures between western states, the state's new experiment with cannabis consumption lounges and other topics.