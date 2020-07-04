Waterloo Community Foundation Earns Accreditation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – The Waterloo Community Foundation has achieved accreditation with the National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations, an accreditation program created by community foundations for community foundations. National Standards accreditation represents accountability and excellence to communities, policymakers, and the public.

Accreditation provides many donor advantages including the ability to offer Endow Iowa Tax Credits, a 25% benefit on donor’s Iowa tax returns when establishing or donating to a permanent endowment fund at the Waterloo Community Foundation. Qualifying gifts, available to individuals, corporations, financial institutions and organizations include cash, real estate, farmland, appreciated securities and outright gifts of retirement assets. No minimum gift amount is required to qualify and credits are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Further program details can be found at the Iowa Department of Economic Development or Iowa Council of Foundations websites.

Accreditation has always been on the minds of current and past board members, including former board chair Geof Grimes who died very unexpectedly on March 31.