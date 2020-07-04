Waterloo Community Foundation Earns Accreditation

WATERLOO – The Waterloo Community Foundation has achieved accreditation with the National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations, an accreditation program created by community foundations for community foundations. National Standards accreditation represents accountability and excellence to communities, policymakers, and the public.
Accreditation provides many donor advantages including the ability to offer Endow Iowa Tax Credits, a 25% benefit on donor’s Iowa tax returns when establishing or donating to a permanent endowment fund at the Waterloo Community Foundation. Qualifying gifts, available to individuals, corporations, financial institutions and organizations include cash, real estate, farmland, appreciated securities and outright gifts of retirement assets. No minimum gift amount is required to qualify and credits are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Further program details can be found at the Iowa Department of Economic Development or Iowa Council of Foundations websites.
Accreditation has always been on the minds of current and past board members, including former board chair Geof Grimes who died very unexpectedly on March 31.
Founding board member Mike Young stated that “Geof was instrumental in leading the accreditation charge. He stands proudly today knowing that creating an organization with a laser light focus on Waterloo will benefit our community forever.”
Dan Watters, also a founding board member agrees. “This milestone will assure those making contributions to the Foundation will have a lasting and permanent impact specifically for the betterment of Waterloo.”
“We would be remiss if we didn’t acknowledge the guiding hand of Tim Hurley, our first board chair and the Cedar Falls Community Foundation, added President Johnson. It was a team effort all the way.”
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.