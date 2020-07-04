Veridian Credit Union’s grant deadline July 15

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Veridian Credit Union’s Successful Financial Future grant deadline is July 15.

It is for nonprofit organizations whose work plays a vital role in helping individuals become more financially stable within Veridian Credit Union’s service area of Iowa and Nebraska.

Complete grant guidelines and the online application can be found at www.cfneia.org/veridian. Grants are made possible by the Veridian Credit Union Fund of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa.

The purpose of these grants is to provide support of up to $5,000 to nonprofit organizations, not specific projects or programs, whose work is fully engaged in addressing barriers to financial stability by educating individuals in financial literacy and/or employment readiness. Applicants must read the grant guidelines located on the Community Foundation’s website carefully for detailed information regarding eligibility. The deadline to complete the grant application to be considered for funding is July 15. Grants will be awarded in September.

For questions regarding the grant process, contact Tom Wickersham, program director at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, at twickersham@cfneia.org or 319-243-1356. More information about Veridian Credit Union can be found at www.veridiancu.org.

