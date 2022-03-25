 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shanterra Martin named CB&T assistant branch manager

Community Bank & Trust Logo 2017

Shanterra Martin has been promoted to assistant branch manager at the Downtown Waterloo Community Bank & Trust branch. Shanterra joined the CBT team in November 2017 as a community banker and has continued to advance her position to account executive I and II. Most recently, Shanterra attended the Iowa Bankers Association Consumer Credit School to further her lending knowledge. Shanterra has had previous management experience.

