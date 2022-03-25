Promotions announced at Veridian Credit Union

Veridian Credit Union has announced the promotion of Redzo Hodzic to the position of indirect lending team leader. Hodzic, of Waterloo, has worked at Veridian for nine years. He was previously a member contact center team leader. Hodzic has a bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.
Molly Reding has been promoted to the position of Bank Secrecy Act analyst. Reding, of Cedar Falls, has worked at Veridian for four years. She was previously a Bank Secrecy Act representative. Reding has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.