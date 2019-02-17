JOHN ANDERSON, Decorah’s assistant city attorney since December 2014, was appointed city attorney. Anderson is a partner at Anderson, Wilmarth, Van Der Maaten, Belay, Fretheim, Gipp, Lynch & Zahasky Law Office in Decorah. A Decorah native, Anderson received his bachelor’s degree from Gustavus Adolphus College in 1998, his law degree from Loyola University of Chicago in 2005 and served on active duty with the U.S. Army Reserve and practiced law in Chicago.
DARREL COLSON, president of Wartburg College, was elected to the board of directors for the National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities. He will represent Region VII, which includes Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.
ZACH ZIMMERMAN was named head principal at Irving Elementary School for the 2019-20 school year. Zimmerman has served as Irving’s interim principal since July. Since 2011, Zimmerman has been with Waterloo Schools as a teacher and lead teacher at Irving. He taught in the Milwaukee Public Schools in Wisconsin for nine years. An Upper Iowa University graduate, he holds a master’s in education from National Louis University.
NIKI LITZEL joined the Grout Museum District as director of development. She was the community resources coordinator at the Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls, worked at the Northeast Iowa Food Bank and was media director at ME&V Advertising where she worked for 14 years.
JONATHAN MOSSMAN joined Prairie Lakes Church as creative video coordinator. Mossman has a B.F.A. in visual effects at Savannah College of Art and Design and was a sales associate for Microcenter in Dallas.
BROOKE CROSHIER-SIDEBOTHAM joined the Cedar Falls Tourism and Visitors Bureau board of directors. Croshier-Sidebotham is assistant athletic director for facilities and operations at the University of Northern Iowa and is instrumental in securing and hosting events at the UNI-Dome and McLeod Center.
BEN DAU joined RE/MAX Home Group Signature Realty in Waverly as a licensed realtor serving the Waverly and Cedar Valley areas.
BOB JUSTIS and GARY KROEGER of Outlier Creative Solutions will present “Excellence Happens Here: Customer Service in Practice” to employees of VGM on Wednesday and Thursday.
