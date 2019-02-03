People in Business

HEATHER RIOS has joined The Courier as a front desk receptionist.
AMBER HINES, MS, CRNA, ARNP, joined the Grundy County Memorial Hospital Surgery Department with 10 years of experience in anesthesia administration. She previously was with Cedar Valley Medical Specialists and the Waverly Health Center. She is a graduate of Allen College and the University of Iowa.
W. KEITH BARNHILL, PhD, ARNP, CRNA, DAAP, is providing a pain management service through the Grundy County Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic in Grundy Center. He has been credentialed through the American Academy of Pain Management since 2001, and graduated from the U.S. Army/Texas Wesleyan University.
MOLLY MORRIS has joined DISTek Integration as HR/administrative coordinator. She previously was a transport patient care coordinator at VGM Group and an operations supervisor at CBE Companies. Morris has a HR degree from Upper Iowa University.
MIKAELA MEIERHOFER has joined Invision Architecture as an intern architect. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Iowa State University in 2018.
HEIDI ABBEN joined the Waverly Branch of Farmers State Bank as a mortgage loan officer. Abben has 25 years of banking experience, with 20 of those years being in mortgage lending.
Six new employees joined the VGM Group. RANDI KNIPP is a marketing coordinator for VGM Insurance. She is a University of Northern Iowa graduate and previously was at LGC Homes. CHANISSE McCREA, KIRSTEN JACOBSEN, BRENNA HUMMEL, TAIYA STEVENS and PAIGE JENSEN joined Homelink. McCrea works in accounts receivable. She is a UNI alum and was at the Isle of Capri. Jacobsen, Hummel, Stevens and Jensen join the team as patient care coordinators. Hummel was at Learn and Play Preschool Daycare and is a Purdue University Global grad. Stevens was at Ross Marketing and graduated from Upper Iowa University. Jensen was at Dan Deery Toyota.
MARK NIEDERT, a real estate agent with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services One Realty Centre in Waterloo, received the Honor Society award from Berkshire Hathaway Home Services. This award is given nationally for those agents who have achieved a record number of residential properties sold in the past year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.