LARRY FOX of Larry K. Fox & Associates, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services Inc., was named a Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisor for 2019. The award is presented to advisors for their experience and helping clients achieve their goals.
BLAKE COLWELL of Bill Colwell Ford in Hudson was re-elected secretary-treasurer of the Iowa Automobile Dealers Foundation for Education. Colwell has served on the foundation’s board of directors since 2012 and has served as secretary-treasurer since 2017.
GALE BONSALL of Oakridge Realtors received the Gold Achievement Award from the Iowa Association of Realtors in recognition of a high volume of listings sold and sales in 2018.
BILLY RADER joined Retrieving Freedom Inc. as chief executive officer. Rader, a native of San Diego and formerly of the Ozarks, previously was a corporate technology director before moving into nonprofit leadership. Over the past 13 years he has been the CEO of two organizations serving youths as well as homeless veterans and their families. In addition, RFI Founder SCOTT DEWEY has moved from his role as the organizations director of operations position in Iowa to chief development officer for the organization.
KATIE HANSEN and ERIN LYONS joined Lincoln Savings Bank in the Waterloo-Tower Park location. Hansen, a digital marketing coordinator from Waverly, received a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication, as well as art and design from Iowa State University in 2014. She previously was at VGM Forbin. Lyons, a trust officer, received a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Iowa in 1999, followed by one year at the University of Northern Iowa to pursue teaching and then earned his J.D. from the University of Iowa in 2004 and passed the Iowa Bar Exam in 2005. Lyons has more than 13 years experience as a trial lawyer.
JOSH BALK, project coordinator with Blackhawk Soil and Water Conservation District, received the Stormwater and Urban Watershed Partner of the Year Award at the 2019 Iowa Water Conference in Ames. The award recognizes Balk’s leadership role in securing funding to implement green infrastructure locally, educating stakeholders on ways to implement conservation practices to protect water quality in local streams. Balk also partnered with the city of Cedar Falls to help construct two permeable paver alleys funded through an IDALS Water Quality Initiative Urban Conservation grant.
Four people have joined Homelink, a division of VGM Group Inc. NATAJ "TAJ" KELLY is an intake patient care coordinator. He previously was at Best Buy and Tokyo Bay and is a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa. HAILEY SULLIVAN is a customer service coordinator and formerly worked for The Hotel at Kirkwood Center. She is a graduate of UNI. ANDREW MAAS is a business analyst and formerly worked for Transamerica. LAURA HOLUB is a nurse care coordinator.
JEREMY THESING joined Lincoln Savings Bank as an SBA commercial lender. Thesing, a native of Reinbeck, attended North Central University in Minneapolis where he received a degree in business administration. In 2007 he began his banking career at LSB but left to pursue nonprofit work in the Des Moines region.
