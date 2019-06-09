META HEMENWAY-FORBES has been promoted to special projects manager and deputy editor at The Courier. Hemenway-Forbes, who attended Hawkeye Community College and Wartburg College, has been with the Courier for 22 years as a reporter, features editor and niche publications specialist.
Four people have joined VGM Group Inc. WENDY FROST is an account executive with VGM Forbin. JASON RASMUSSEN is a Tier 2 support representative with information technology, is a Hawkeye Community College graduate and formerly worked at ACES. JENNIFER KLOBERDANZ, RN, BSN, is a clinical review nurse with Homelink. A graduate of the Allen College of Nursing, she worked at Northeast Iowa Family Practice. JOHN WANIOREK is a patient care coordinator for Homelink.
