ZACH THOMAS and MATTHEW KUNZE joined DISTek. Thomas, a software engineer, was an electrical engineer and systems engineer II. He graduated with a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering from Bradley University in Peoria, Ill., in 2018. Kunze, a test engineer, graduated in May with a bachelor of science degree in biomedical engineering from Marquette University, Milwaukee, where he was a teaching assistant.
JOEL FRANK, KATELYN DENNLER, NATALIE OEHLER and SAMANTHA PEARCE joined Homelink at VGM Group. Frankis a workers’ compensation patient care coordinator, Dennler is a home therapy network patient care coordinator, Oehler is a home therapy network patient care coordinator, and Pearce is a transportation patient care coordinator.
MELISSA PENCE joined Amperage Marketing and Fundraising as a regional fundraising adviser. She has had director and leadership roles for the Alzheimer’s Association and Sisters of Mercy for nearly two decades and graduated from Loras College with a bachelor’s degree in public relations in 2000. She received her certified fund raising executive credential in 2010 and a master’s degree in strategic leadership from Mount Mercy University in 2015.
KATIE KERKER was promoted at RSM US LLP to manager in audit services.
