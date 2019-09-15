Joining the regional executive board of Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa are DR. JANE BRADLEY of Hawkeye Community College, JIM MOORE of RSM and TROY SMITH of U.S. Bank. New board chair is GARY LORENZ, Cedar Valley market president of Great Western Bank.
NATHAN BUSS has joined TCF Capital Solutions, a division of TCF National Bank, a subsidiary of TCF Financial Corp., as sales associate for its golf division. Buss previously was at AgencyBloc Inc. He is a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa with a BA degree in communications.
WESLEY PILKINGTON, PharmD, has been named the 2019 Distinguished Young Pharmacist of the Year in Iowa. Pilkington has been employed at Evans Crossing Pharmacy, Evansdale, for one year. He graduated from the University of Iowa in 2011 with a doctor of pharmacy degree.
JOHN CAMPOS joins AMPERAGE Marketing & Fundraising’s digital team as digital media specialist. He previously worked for Hibu as a senior digital service consultant. Campos, originally from Brazil, graduated from Florida Institute of Technology with a BS degree in marketing in 2012.
BerganKDV staff members receiving promotions include JARED KUETHE, audit supervisor, and TYLER PETERSON and KRISTIN RASMUSSEN, both tax supervisors.
KEVIN BROUGHTON has joined Short’s Travel Management as chief information officer. Broughton has held senior IT leadership roles previously in both the public utility and financial services industries, most recently as CIO of a multinational company providing field service, parts, and security solutions to some of the world’s largest banks. Broughton holds a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Montana and a BS in marketing degree from Montana State University.
JOEL GRANDON, LPA, EA, ARA, of Joel Grandon Accounting Services Inc. in Marion was elected president of the National Society of Accounts. Grandon is a graduate of East Waterloo and Hawkeye Community College with an AAS in accounting.
