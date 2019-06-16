{{featured_button_text}}
People in Business online

TRACI LAKE, a teacher at Cedar Falls High School, was selected by the Northeast Asian History Foundation as a delegate to participate in a geography education conference and field study in South Korea this month. The delegation to South Korea is made up of 14 teachers from the U.S. Each of the teachers instructs high school students in the College Board High School Course entitled Advanced Placement Human Geography, which transfers as college credit to many colleges and universities.

JARED BRANDNER joined DISTek Integration as an electronic design (hardware) engineer. He is a graduate of North Dakota State University.

Four new employees joined Homelink, a division of VGM Group Inc. TIFFANY GREEN is an intake coordinator. She previously was at Dominos. REEGAN GRAN is a patient care coordinator and a graduate of Hawkeye Community College. KATIE CAMARATA works in the payables department, and HNEIVA URANGA is a bilingual representative. Both are also students at the University of Northern Iowa.

CHRISTAL WING was promoted at Veridian Credit Union to recruiter. Wing has worked at Veridian for 21 years. She previously was a commercial loan officer. Wing has a bachelor’s degree in marketing with an emphasis in sales and advertising from the University of Northern Iowa.

