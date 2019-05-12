Three new employee owners have joined VGM Group Inc. JIM MAAS is a sales account manager for Strategic Imaging. An alum of the University of Northern Iowa, he previously was at ColorFx and Pioneer Graphics. SHAVETT JEFFERSON and BRANDON STUHR are patient care coordinators for Homelink. Johnson is a graduate of Hawkeye Community College, and Stuhr, previously at Target Distribution, is a student at UNI.
JAY BULLERMAN, president of Financial Resource Advisors, Waterloo, was awarded the Wealth Management Excellence and Pinnacle Club Awards at the Cetera Circle of Excellence annual conference.
ANGELA MOLLENHOFF, AuD, CCC-A, joined MercyOne Waterloo ENT Care and MercyOne Cedar Falls ENT Care. Dr. Mollenhoff has practiced audiology in the Cedar Valley for 20 years.
ALEX HANSEN was named the Becker Elementary principal for the 2019-20 school year. Hansen, currently the lead teacher at Becker, has been with Waterloo Schools since 2011. Prior, he was a teacher at Marshalltown Community School District for three years. A Waterloo native, Hansen graduated from Upper Iowa University with a degree in elementary education, and received a degree in educational leadership with a principal endorsement from Viterbo University in 2018.
JOAN RICE was promoted at Lincoln Savings Bank to assistant vice president/trust officer at the Tower Park location. Rice, a native of Waterloo, graduated from Upper Iowa University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, with a minor in human resources. She has also completed Cannon Trust Schools I and II, and will attend III this summer. She started as a teller and has experience in mortgage loan servicing and trusts.
JACKI SCHARES of the Iowa Northland Council of Governments received the Established Nutrition and Physical Activity Leader Award. Schares has led Safe Routes to School efforts in the Cedar Valley area since 2016, promoting active school travel and safe community routes across six counties.
ALEX HERSHEY joined DISTek Integration Inc. as a test engineer. He was an engineer at Ruster Sports and Federal-Mogul Ignition Products. Hershey graduated from Iowa State University with a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering.
OLGA RINCO MICHELS, Luther College professor of chemistry, was awarded the Ashford Fellowship for June 1-Dec. 31 from the American Chemical Society’s Exam Institute to collaborate on organic chemistry pedagogical projects during her 2019-20 sabbatical. Michels earned her bachelor’s degree from McMaster University and her doctoral degree from the University of Victoria. She was a postdoctoral research associate with the National Research Council of Canada in 2002. Since 2003, Michels has taught various courses at Luther College in organic chemistry and led a semester abroad in Malta.
