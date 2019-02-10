New promotions at CBE Companies include DAVID ALDERMAN, JASON NABHOLZ and ANTHONY NEDERHOFF promoted to supervisor, operations. Alderman has been with CBE since 2017 and has a bachelor of science degree from Wright State University. Nabholz has been with CBE since 2015 and has a bachelor of science degree from Central College. Nederhoff has been with the company since 2014 and has a bachelor’s degree in sports management from Grand View University. BRANDON CARDARELLI-KRONE was promoted to AP/AR coordinator. He has been with CBE since 2016 and has an associate’s degree from Muscatine Community College. DANIEL GILLASPEY was promoted to manager, operations. He has been with CBE since 2010 and has a bachelor of science degree in marketing from the University of Northern Iowa. JONATHAN PRIMUS joined CBE last year and was promoted to strategy manager. He has an associate’s degree from Des Moines Area Community College.
EISHA LUHRIG joined CBE Companies as human resources specialist. Luhrig was at Nestle as a production assistant and has a bachelor of science degree from Southwest Minnesota State University.
AMBER BRANDT was promoted at Lincoln Savings Bank to senior customer service associate. She has been servicing customers in the Tower Park Waterloo location since 2016 and will move to the downtown Cedar Falls branch in February.
BRUCE JACOBS, commercial lender for Great Western Bank in Waterloo, received a master of business administration degree from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. He has 26 years of banking experience.
KEYARIA PHILLIPS MILLER joined Amazon in March with a corporate position in Seattle. Miller, of Waterloo, was a senior sourcing manager at Rockwell Collins in Cedar Rapids. She is a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa.
AARON BLAIR joined Trent Law as an associate attorney. He has been practicing law in eastern Iowa since 2016 and is licensed to practice law in Iowa in both state and federal court. A Texas native, he graduated cum laude from Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas, with a bachelor’s degree in classics and minors in business and art history. In 2014, he earned his J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center, where he graduated with the Distinguished Service Award.
DALTON BECKER, of Altoona, formerly of the Waterloo area, joined Henkel Construction Co. as a project engineer. He graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a degree in construction management and a minor in business concepts.
