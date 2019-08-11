DALTON BICKFORD, of Hudson, was promoted at Northwestern Mutual to associate financial adviser. Bickford, who graduated from the University of Iowa in 2015 with a degree in finance, joined Northwestern Mutual in May 2014 as a college financial representative, became a financial advisor in May 2015 and an associate financial advisor in October 2016.
TOMAS YANES joined PIPAC Health and Life Brokerage in Cedar Falls in the marketing department as the marketing project coordinator. He has more than six years of marketing and advertising experience.
DAVE OLESON joined PIPAC Life Brokerage as the business development representative. He holds his life and health insurance license in Iowa and has many years of sales and customer service with independent life insurance brokers.
JONATHAN GRIEDER, social studies teacher at Waterloo West High School, and KYLE KNOX, social studies teacher at Expo Alternative Learning Center, Waterloo, were selected to attend the Harvard Case Study Workshop at Harvard University this month to learn the case study method applied to pivotal moments in American history. The workshop is a collaboration with the League of Women Voters of Greenwich.
