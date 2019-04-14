CHERYL SHERRY joined Courier Communications as an Amplified advertising executive. A graduate of Harbor College in Los Angeles, Sherry has a long career in marketing and community relations, including Southwest Airlines, American Cancer Society, Bickford Senior Living and The Fort Museum and Frontier Village.
CHRIS CHRISTIANSON joined Courier/Amplified Digital as a regional account executive. He was a senior account manager at CR Advertising for three years and graduated from Upper Iowa University with a business administration degree.
MANDY BOWMAN joined First National Bank as a personal banker at the Waverly downtown office. Bowman, of Horton, and a native of Plainfield, comes to FNB with more than nine years of banking experience. HAYLIE KRUMWIEDE joined the bank as a mortgage lender in the Waverly office. She is a graduate of Upper Iowa University with a degree in finance/finance management and has more than four years of banking and lending experience.
MARDY HOLST and EDWARD OTTESEN, both local architects and members of the American Institute of Architects Iowa Chapter, were recognized for their service to the community of Waterloo. They are participants in the AIA Iowa Citizen Architect Program sponsored by AIA Iowa. Holst, AIA, of AHTS Architects in Waterloo, was appointed commissioner of the Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission. Ottesen, AIA of Kirk Gross Co. in Waterloo, serves as chairman of Design Council-Main Street Waterloo.
BEN DALL, manager-import, craft and specialties for Fahr Beverage Inc., attained designation by the Cicerone certification program. Those who receive this certification have knowledge of beer service and assessing beer quality and identity by taste. Dall is the third member of Fahr Beverage to obtain this certification and is one of 24 in Iowa.
SCOTT ARENSDORF was promoted at CBE Companies to vice president, finance and administration. He has been with CBE since 2016 and has a bachelor of business administration in accounting degree from Iowa State University and is a CPA. MELISSA BECHTEL was promoted to director, corporate strategy planning and analysis. Bechtel has been with CBE since 2013 and has a master of business administration degree from Viterbo University, a bachelor of accounting and finance degree from Wartburg College and is a CPA.
AMY DEINERT joined CBE Companies as an operations administrator for its subsidiary, LocateSmarter. Deinert was at UnityPoint Health and has a bachelor of science degree in consumer affairs, as well as minors in business and marketing from South Dakota State University.
