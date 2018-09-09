Three teachers with Waterloo Schools, MICHAEL JUNGCK of Bunger, JON DENNIS of Central and ANGELA HEWITT of Hoover, participated in NewBoCo’s Code.org Professional Learning Program’s computer science workshop.
ERIN WENTZIEN joined PIPAC as the group health specialist.
TRAVIS KRIEGER and NICK LEWIS were promoted at Advanced Heat Treat Corp. Krieger, who has been with the company for 21 years and in the lead role for the past two years, was promoted to production supervisor. Lewis has worked there since 2007 and was promoted to technical production assistant.
DEBRA BACKES, RN, was presented the DAISY Award, a nationally renowned recognition program for nursing professionals. Backes has worked at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital for more than 38 years.
DAN DONAHUE was named administrator at Sunrise Hill Care and Rehab Center in Traer. Donahue has been a health-care administrator since 2003, recently in Anita.
BRITTANY WESSELS, manager, and STEVEN KEPPLER and EMILY QUINBY, both senior associates, were promoted at the Waterloo assurance services office of RSM US LLP, audit, tax and consulting services.
IAN WASS was promoted to lieutenant at Waterloo Fire Rescue. He was hired in February 2008. In the past he has served as a firefighter and spent seven years as an assigned paramedic. In 2017 he was named Firefighter of the Year. Wass also serves Waterloo Fire Rescue on the Tactical Emergency Medical Support Team.
MELODY KERN, ARNP, FNP-C, joined Peoples Community Health Clinic as a family nurse practitioner. Kern earned a bachelor’s degree from Allen College in Waterloo and a master’s degree from Purdue Global University in Cedar Falls. She is certified in Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Pediatric Advanced Life Support and Neonatal Resuscitation Program.
NICOLE VENNARD joined Northwestern Mutual as a financial representative. Vennard, of Fairbank, is a graduate of Hawkeye Community College with a degree in business and marketing.
RICHARD LAM, of Waterloo, was promoted at Northwestern Mutual to financial representative. Lam, previously a college financial representative intern, graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in May with a degree in finance and real estate. He will be associated with The Funk Group of Northwestern Mutual in Waterloo.
MITCHELL LORENZ and MARY REDING joined Upper Iowa University’s School of Liberal Arts faculty. Lorenz, assistant professor of psychology, was at the Reinert Center for Transformative Teaching and Learning at St. Louis University, where he is completing his Ph.D. in experimental psychology. He earned a master’s degree in general experimental psychology from Western Illinois University and a bachelor’s degree in psychology/criminal justice from Simpson College. Reding, writing center director and full-time term lecture of English, has a master’s degree in English literature from Iowa State University and a bachelor’s degree in English, with a minor in creative writing from UNI. She was at Wartburg College.
CAITLYNN VAN DYKE joined PDCM Insurance as an administrative coordinator in the commercial lines division. She has two years of administrative experience, and she received her bachelor’s degree in marketing and management from the University of Northern Iowa in 2016.
