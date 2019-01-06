DELANA SMITH, TYLER ERGLE and DANIEL SHEA joined VGM.Smith is a home therapy network patient care coordinator with VGM Homelink. Ergle and Shea joined VGM Fulfillment. Shea was at Steadfast Touring/Management and has also put on benefit concerts for Cedar Valley Friends of the Family, Cedar Valley Pit Bull Rescue and Wildthunder Wildlife & Animal Rehabilitation & Sanctuary.
BRYCE ALGRIM was appointed financial representative by Northwestern Mutual in Waterloo and will be associated with The Funk Group of Northwestern Mutual. Algrim, a Denmark native, has experience in car sales and lives in Cedar Falls.
WYATT ZIESMAN was named district sales manager for Wyffels Hybrids and will work with corn growers in Northeast Iowa. Ziesman was a district sales manager for Great Lakes Hybrids and has nearly 10 years of seed sales and agronomy experience.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.