JASON SHURVINGTON has joined DISTek has a technician engineer. A graduate of Vatterott College in Des Moines, Shurvington previously was a designer/wireman at Keystone Electric in Des Moines.
TARA WINTER, director of student recruitment at Wartburg College, was elected president-elect of the Iowa Association for College Admission Counseling.
You have free articles remaining.
NATALIE SMITH, associate director of admissions, and BAILEY CAMENISCH, admissions counselor, both at Wartburg College, were awarded the Michael Barron Impact Award by the Iowa Association for College Admission Counseling, for making a difference in the lives of students.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.