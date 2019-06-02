{{featured_button_text}}
JASON SHURVINGTON has joined DISTek has a technician engineer. A graduate of Vatterott College in Des Moines, Shurvington previously was a designer/wireman at Keystone Electric in Des Moines.

TARA WINTER, director of student recruitment at Wartburg College, was elected president-elect of the Iowa Association for College Admission Counseling.

NATALIE SMITH, associate director of admissions, and BAILEY CAMENISCH, admissions counselor, both at Wartburg College, were awarded the Michael Barron Impact Award by the Iowa Association for College Admission Counseling, for making a difference in the lives of students.

