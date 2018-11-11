AMY MILANO was promoted at Veridian Group to training specialist for Veridian Fiscal Solutions, a subsidiary of The Veridian Group. Milano, of Waterloo, has worked at Veridian for nine years, was a payment specialist for Veridian Fiscal Solutions and is pursuing a human resource management degree.
ANTHONY TOWNSEND, JOSEPHINE BRIGGS, SAMANTHA SWOPE and KENZIE WEHR joined VGM Homelink. Townsend is a patient care coordinator and was at John Deere. Briggs worked at Kwik Star and is a graduate of Iowa Central Community College. Swope is an East High alum and was employed at Harmony House. Wehr is a patient care coordinator.
NEIL HAMMARGREN of Martin Bros. Distributing Co. Inc. was among 26 inductees named to the inaugural class of the International Foodservice Distributors Association Truck Driver Hall of Fame. To be eligible, the driver must have at least 24 years with no chargeable accidents and may not have any moving violations within the previous five years prior to nomination. Hammargren has 30 years of service at Martin Bros.
