People in Business

HENRY BEVEL and MIKE BYL joined the Allen Hospital board of directors. Bevel earned a juris doctorate degree from the University of Kentucky College of Law and is a partner at Swisher & Cohrt P.L.C. Byl is a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa and president of The Accel Group.
TAMMY FLEMING and TAYLOR THOMA were promoted at Community Bank & Trust. Fleming, vice presidewnt, personal trust officer, started at Community Bank in 2011 and has more than 30 years in the banking industry. She graduated from Upper Iowa University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and has earned her Certified Trust and Financial Advisor designation. Thoma, marketing officer, attended the University of Northern Iowa for business marketing. She started at Community Bank in 2014.
DR. STEPHANIE MOHORNE, associate superintendent for Educational Services with Waterloo Schools, received the Educators Award at the annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration. Mohorne, who has been with the school for 17 years, is serving her first year in her current role.
