LISA RIVERA SKUBAL, CEcD, vice president of economic development with the Greater Cedar Valley Alliance & Chamber, was awarded re-certification by the International Economic Development Council. Skubal first achieved the certified economic development designation in 2000. The designation denotes a mastery of principal skills in economic development, professional attainment and a commitment to professional growth. She has 28 years of economic development experience.
LAURA SMITH joined Waterloo-based Hellman as a copywriter. She was a social media strategist at VGM Forbin, a news reporter for the Iowa Falls Times-Citizen and has been an adviser for the Northern Iowa student newspaper at the University of Northern Iowa. She is a graduate of the University of Iowa.
KRYSTYNA MILTENBERGER was promoted to environmental services supervisor at Tripoli Nursing and Rehab and has worked in environmental services for different companies. JESSICA BRINCKS joined the company as social service designee and activity supervisor.
KATIE BIELEFELD joined Faith Lutheran Home Assisted Living in Osage as director. NIKKI BELZ joined the facility as part-time registered nurse. Both are natives of Osage.
KEVIN MEYER, VIRGINIA “GIN” MILLER, MARY JO FYE and GRACE HALEY joined Tripoli Nursing and Rehab. Meyer is an administrator and has 10 years of experience in long-term care. Miller is the director of nursing and has worked in long-term care for most of her nursing career. Fye is assistant director of nursing and has worked in long-term care or in a hospital setting during her career. Haley, previously a cook, was promoted to dietary supervisor.
