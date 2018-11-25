Try 3 months for $3

DAVE RAGSDALE has joined Black Hawk County Abstract and Title as vice president of Settlement Services. He has more than 10 years of banking and lending experience. Ragsdale previously worked at Lincoln Savings Bank and most recently at Iowa State Bank in Clarksville. He is a UNI grad in business management: administration.

JIM SAVAGE has joined Veridian Credit Union as manager of information technology security. Savage, a resident of Waverly, was the senior manager of information technology security at Spectrum Brands. He has a bachelor’s degree from Wartburg College.

Three new associates have joined the team at VGM Group. JAYASHREE THOTAPALLE, MELISSA TEYNOR and CARSON ROLFE have joined VGM Homelink. Thotapalle has joined the team as a quality assurance tester analyst, Teynor is a transportation patient care coordinator and Rolfe is a new member of the work comp help desk.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments